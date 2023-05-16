Why The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 10.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $54.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.57% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -36.31% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.07, the stock is 1.10% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.26% off its SMA200. KR registered -9.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.31%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 430000 employees, a market worth around $35.19B and $148.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.05 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.70% this year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 715.00M, and float is at 711.31M with Short Float at 2.15%.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massa Timothy A,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Massa Timothy A sold 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $47.95 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Wheatley Christine S (Group Vice President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $47.49 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Kimball Kenneth C (Senior Vice President) disposed off 29,024 shares at an average price of $48.39 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 90,732 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.99% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.98% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 3.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.