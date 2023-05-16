Will BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is 10.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.14 and a high of $51.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.05% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.54, the stock is -4.89% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. BWA registered 21.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.62.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.67%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 52700 employees, a market worth around $10.56B and $16.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.03% and -12.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.37M, and float is at 232.95M with Short Float at 2.78%.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALAWAY TONIT M,the company’sEVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that CALAWAY TONIT M sold 6,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $50.87 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28105.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Ericson Brady D (Vice President) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $50.76 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30544.0 shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Demmerle Stefan (Vice President) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $51.05 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 159,244 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is 1.57% higher over the past 12 months. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -46.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.