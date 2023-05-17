Analysts suggest RH (RH) could spike 26.85% in a year

RH (NYSE: RH) is -9.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.37 and a high of $351.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $264.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.22% off its average median price target of $276.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.85% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.79% lower than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.41, the stock is -5.30% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -8.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.01% off its SMA200. RH registered -16.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.12%, and is -8.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5460 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -31.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year.

RH (RH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.33M, and float is at 20.47M with Short Float at 11.26%.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krane Hilary K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $306.54 per share for a total of $41996.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6115.0 shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Krane Hilary K (Director) sold a total of 137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $301.51 per share for $41307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6252.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Belling Keith (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $319.52 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 6,500 shares of RH (RH).

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -4.63% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 1.17% higher over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 2.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.