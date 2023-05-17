Analysts suggest Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) could spike 20.17% in a year

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is 6.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $20.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.16, the stock is 0.76% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.55% off its SMA200. SKT registered 7.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.97%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $442.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.35. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.55% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 842.70% this year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.09M, and float is at 101.70M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANGER STEVEN B,the company’sExecutive Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that TANGER STEVEN B sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that TANGER STEVEN B (Executive Chair of the Board) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $19.50 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, TANGER STEVEN B (Executive Chair of the Board) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 1,399,686 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -16.01% lower over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -29.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.