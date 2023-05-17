Are we looking at the next big move in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is 23.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.15 and a high of $187.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $183.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.45, the stock is 1.41% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. ZTS registered 9.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.25.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $84.54B and $8.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.98 and Fwd P/E is 29.89. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.16% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 463.50M, and float is at 461.18M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagano Roxanne,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagano Roxanne sold 4,338 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $175.94 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26357.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Lagano Roxanne (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 13,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $175.00 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26357.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Lagano Roxanne (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,167 shares at an average price of $180.26 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 23,687 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 28.39% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is 35.82% higher over the same period.