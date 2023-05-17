Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -7.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.09 and a high of $48.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25%.

Currently trading at $37.64, the stock is 3.90% and 24.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -5.64% at the moment leaves the stock 10.31% off its SMA200. ARWR registered 18.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $272.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.01% and -22.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.76M, and float is at 103.30M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIVEN DOUGLAS B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $40.90 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $39.52 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.76 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 54,928 shares at an average price of $39.14 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 3,761,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -0.25% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -9.90% lower over the same period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 39.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.