aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is 16.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIFE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.71% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 22.35% and 25.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 1.82% off its SMA200. LIFE registered -16.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a 32.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.91%, and is 19.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $133.85M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.99% and -40.42% from its 52-week high.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.90M, and float is at 27.02M with Short Float at 1.11%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHIMMEL PAUL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

aTyr Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Broadfoot Jill Marie (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $2.36 per share for $3696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15460.0 shares of the LIFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.14 for $21405.0. The insider now directly holds 50,798 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE).