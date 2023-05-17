Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -6.61% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. AUR registered -65.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.86%, and is -8.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $26.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.73% and -66.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.80%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 331.73M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Sterling,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Anderson Sterling (Director) sold a total of 49,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $2.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AUR stock.