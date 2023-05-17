Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 14.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $96.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $72.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.81% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.41% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.89, the stock is -0.28% and -2.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200. BOOT registered -20.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.21% and -25.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 214.30% this year.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.81M, and float is at 29.64M with Short Float at 10.84%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conroy James Grant,the company’sPRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Conroy James Grant sold 56,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $80.95 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35701.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Watkins James M (CFO & SECRETARY) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $52.34 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11730.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, STARRETT PETER (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $70.88 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 14,799 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading -25.69% down over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -10.93% lower over the same period.