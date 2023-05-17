CarGurus Inc. (CARG) up 37.26% since start of the year

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is 37.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $26.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -60.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.23, the stock is 13.00% and 10.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. CARG registered -24.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.51.

The stock witnessed a 11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.26%, and is 17.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has around 1403 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 19.29. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.35% and -28.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.36M, and float is at 98.74M with Short Float at 8.68%.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CarGurus Inc. (CARG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zales Samuel,the company’sCOO and President. SEC filings show that Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

CarGurus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Zales Samuel (COO and President) sold a total of 2,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $25.01 per share for $57348.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the CARG stock.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 2.98% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 3.07% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -7.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.