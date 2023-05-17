Check out this: AMETEK Inc. (AME) could be on the verge of a big rally

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.17 and a high of $148.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $146.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $161.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.69% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.74% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.56, the stock is 2.45% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 7.53% off its SMA200. AME registered 19.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.01.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $32.94B and $6.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.08. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.16% and -2.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.13M, and float is at 228.54M with Short Float at 0.79%.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Speranza Emanuela,the company’sCHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Speranza Emanuela sold 3,085 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $145.35 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27775.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) sold a total of 1,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $146.08 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35164.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Conti Anthony James (Director) disposed off 3,440 shares at an average price of $139.57 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 26,078 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -3.02% down over the past 12 months and Amphenol Corporation (APH) that is 6.07% higher over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is 9.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.