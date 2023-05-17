Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Is Up 1.63% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is 1.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is -2.70% and -7.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -8.96% off its SMA200. CHS registered 0.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has around 4191 employees, a market worth around $620.85M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.74 and Fwd P/E is 5.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.58% and -31.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.10% this year.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.17M, and float is at 118.80M with Short Float at 9.50%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Bonnie R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brooks Bonnie R. sold 69,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.28 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Chico’s FAS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Brooks Bonnie R. (Director) sold a total of 30,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $6.15 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the CHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Brooks Bonnie R. (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 892,527 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is trading -36.09% down over the past 12 months. The Cato Corporation (CATO) is -41.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.