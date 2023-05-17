DVA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DaVita Inc. (DVA) Now

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is 31.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.28 and a high of $103.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVA stock was last observed hovering at around $96.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.81% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -16.04% lower than the price target low of $84.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.52, the stock is 9.82% and 18.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 19.46% off its SMA200. DVA registered -1.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05.

The stock witnessed a 17.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.86%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $9.11B and $11.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.92% and -4.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DaVita Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.50M, and float is at 87.30M with Short Float at 3.45%.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YALE PHYLLIS R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YALE PHYLLIS R sold 2,196 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $95.26 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13110.0 shares.

DaVita Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Rodriguez Javier (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $99.44 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the DVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Waters Kathleen Alyce (Chief Legal & Pub. Affairs Off) disposed off 15,941 shares at an average price of $99.24 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 91,245 shares of DaVita Inc. (DVA).

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -1.17% down over the past 12 months and ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is -2.10% lower over the same period.