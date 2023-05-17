Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is 1.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.52 and a high of $21.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVRI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.56, the stock is -4.34% and -10.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. EVRI registered -13.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.31%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $807.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -31.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.36M, and float is at 86.65M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucchese David,the company’sEVP, Sales, Marketing, Digital. SEC filings show that Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $18.61 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that JUDGE GEOFFREY P (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $18.58 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61572.0 shares of the EVRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, VALLI TODD A. (SVP, CAO) disposed off 5,235 shares at an average price of $18.58 for $97266.0. The insider now directly holds 38,819 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading 16.83% up over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -25.97% lower over the same period.