Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Is Up 11.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.29 and a high of $299.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $116.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.34%.

Currently trading at $112.34, the stock is 5.31% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -19.08% off its SMA200. GNRC registered -50.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.28%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 9160 employees, a market worth around $7.04B and $4.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.19% and -62.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.56M, and float is at 59.95M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $102.16 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $109.48 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 45,207 shares at an average price of $119.37 for $5.4 million. The insider now directly holds 615,269 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.99% down over the past 12 months.