Hologic Inc. (HOLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 8.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $87.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $82.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.53% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.34, the stock is -3.00% and -0.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 6.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6944 employees, a market worth around $19.80B and $4.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.12 and Fwd P/E is 19.85. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.07% and -7.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.73M, and float is at 244.05M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Essex D,the company’sDiv. President, GYN Surgical. SEC filings show that Mitchell Essex D sold 2,390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $83.73 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7212.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 9,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $85.28 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14298.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Hellmann Elisabeth A (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 1,649 shares at an average price of $76.40 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 8,545 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.90% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -0.45% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -13.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.