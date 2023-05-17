Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HMPT Stock Is Going Next

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) is 65.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMPT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is 17.31% and 15.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.72% off its SMA200. HMPT registered -33.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.53%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.74%, and is 24.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $314.19M and $465.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.27. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.29% and -51.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Home Point Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.30% this year.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.40M, and float is at 136.44M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 12.79% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -22.21% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.