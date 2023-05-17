Huntsman Corporation (HUN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.76% Upside

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.53 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.76% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.68% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.79, the stock is -5.60% and -7.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -11.54% off its SMA200. HUN registered -28.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.77%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.09. Distance from 52-week low is 5.33% and -33.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.90% this year.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.70M, and float is at 179.92M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M,the company’sExec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months.