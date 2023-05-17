Is Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) a good stock to buy now?

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is -3.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.19 and a high of $64.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNT stock was last observed hovering at around $54.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.77% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.44% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.27, the stock is -3.00% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -3.71% off its SMA200. LNT registered -8.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a -2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.04%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has around 3129 employees, a market worth around $13.29B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.28. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.88% and -17.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Alliant Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 251.20M, and float is at 250.65M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Falotico Nancy Joy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $73200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1210.0 shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.99% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -15.75% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -9.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.