Is Grifols S.A. (GRFS) a good stock to buy now?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is 2.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $11.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.45% off the consensus price target high of $13.94 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.72, the stock is 12.95% and 16.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 9.66% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -32.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 23245 employees, a market worth around $7.38B and $6.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.36 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Distance from 52-week low is 52.71% and -34.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 678.41M, and float is at 545.59M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.90% down over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is 3.95% higher over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -41.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.