Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) a good stock to buy now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -6.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.43 and a high of $77.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $61.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $60.45, the stock is -0.78% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. TD registered -15.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.32%.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.45%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $111.40B and $38.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.56. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.06% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.58%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 18.66% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -9.97% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -2.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.