OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is 9.77% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock -32.41% off its SMA200. OABI registered -61.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$50.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 11.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $408.62M and $66.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.52% and -63.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.16M, and float is at 93.63M with Short Float at 4.71%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 440,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.44 million shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that FOEHR MATTHEW W (President & CEO) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $3.77 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.84 million shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) acquired 22,250 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $83526.0. The insider now directly holds 77,476 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).