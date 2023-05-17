Positives for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) as stock gains in recent trading

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is -24.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.97 and a high of $33.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVID stock was last observed hovering at around $20.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $20.06, the stock is -24.22% and -30.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -26.95% off its SMA200. AVID registered -12.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.49%, and is -6.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has around 1485 employees, a market worth around $913.73M and $414.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.45% and -39.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (99.50%).

Avid Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.81M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gayron Kenneth L,the company’sEVP, CFO & Corp Treasurer. SEC filings show that Gayron Kenneth L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $30.49 per share for a total of $45735.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Avid Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that CLAMAN TIMOTHY (SVP & GM Video & Media) sold a total of 4,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $27.30 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89240.0 shares of the AVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, CORDINER TOM J. A. (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) disposed off 29,978 shares at an average price of $27.90 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 193,136 shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -14.88% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 16.97% higher over the same period.