Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 15.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $35.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $35.95, the stock is 4.21% and 7.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 0.65% off its SMA200. PGNY registered -2.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.59.

The stock witnessed a 10.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.48%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 393 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $873.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.41 and Fwd P/E is 63.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.05% and -22.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.83M, and float is at 81.53M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payson Norman,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Payson Norman sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $56.29 per share for a total of $11258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Anevski Peter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $36.24 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Anevski Peter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $36.24 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 31,655 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -1.17% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 28.39% higher over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is -1.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.