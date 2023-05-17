Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Is Down -37.77% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is -37.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 6.18% and 5.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -24.48% off its SMA200. PRPL registered -32.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.03.

The stock witnessed a 12.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.61%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $319.75M and $575.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 212.86. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.50% and -55.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.80%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.60% this year.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.40M, and float is at 90.33M with Short Float at 6.03%.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DARLING SETH LANE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DARLING SETH LANE bought 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $3.02 per share for a total of $51425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17000.0 shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Pate R Carter (Director) bought a total of 16,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $2.95 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16949.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, HAYNOR ERIC SCOTT (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 138,598 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 138,598 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).