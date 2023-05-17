The Cigna Group (CI) Is Down -22.89% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is -22.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $240.11 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $258.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $323.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.64% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 10.04% higher than the price target low of $284.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.48, the stock is 0.06% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -12.76% off its SMA200. CI registered -1.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.66%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

The Cigna Group (CI) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $76.60B and $182.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.65 and Fwd P/E is 9.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.40% and -24.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cigna Group (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cigna Group (CI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cigna Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year.

The Cigna Group (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.71M, and float is at 293.81M with Short Float at 1.28%.

The Cigna Group (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at The Cigna Group (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZARCONE DONNA F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZARCONE DONNA F sold 757 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $253.29 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25558.0 shares.

The Cigna Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Neville Everett (EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt.) sold a total of 2,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $271.67 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5403.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, ZARCONE DONNA F (Director) disposed off 2,088 shares at an average price of $271.67 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 25,550 shares of The Cigna Group (CI).

The Cigna Group (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -1.17% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -31.17% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is -8.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.