These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is 23.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.24 and a high of $40.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXT stock was last observed hovering at around $40.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.64% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.51, the stock is 12.76% and 14.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -6.97% at the moment leaves the stock 15.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.79%, and is 11.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.65 and Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.83% and -7.38% from its 52-week high.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nextracker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.07M, and float is at 41.88M with Short Float at 10.03%.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Nextracker Inc. (NXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.