Things appear to be looking up for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 23.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $17.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is -0.04% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 29.53% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 86.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.36.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $389.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.10% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.60%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.75M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 11.42%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunsaker Craig E,the company’sEVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC. SEC filings show that Hunsaker Craig E sold 58,238 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $15.29 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Pritzker Jennifer N. (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $15.57 per share for $37368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55600.0 shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Pritzker Jennifer N. (10% Owner) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $15.71 for $31420.0. The insider now directly holds 7,000 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -17.46% down over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is -22.38% lower over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is -11.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.