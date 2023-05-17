Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) – The 23.17% Upside Potential Remains

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -12.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.22, the stock is 2.37% and -6.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -22.11% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -35.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.49.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.75%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.66 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.22% and -42.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.10M, and float is at 219.78M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staley Gary W,the company’sSVP Global Sales NSE. SEC filings show that Staley Gary W sold 13,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80027.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 13,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93663.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) disposed off 13,216 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 107,116 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -18.17% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 5.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.