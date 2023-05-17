Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is -19.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.91% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 41.45% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is -13.61% and -13.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -8.93% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 73.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $469.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.75%, and is -8.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.01% and -39.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.24M, and float is at 39.66M with Short Float at 8.79%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Myers Scott Dunseth,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Myers Scott Dunseth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $25.37 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Myers Scott Dunseth (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $29.15 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Meisner Lara (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 29,971 shares at an average price of $29.07 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).