What should you know before buying stock in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 3.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $196.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.66% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -10.43% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $193.25, the stock is -0.38% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -1.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.64.

The stock witnessed a -1.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.26%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $41.22B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.18 and Fwd P/E is 23.14. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.41% and -17.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.15M, and float is at 213.44M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAFAEL BETSY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $194.79 per share for a total of $60190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4197.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that RAFAEL BETSY (Director) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $205.09 per share for $63373.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4506.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 68 shares at an average price of $205.09 for $13946.0. The insider now directly holds 1,554 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -14.88% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 38.05% higher over the same period.