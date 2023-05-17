What should you know before buying stock in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is 20.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $66.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $66.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $66.69, the stock is 3.74% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 24.11% off its SMA200. CCEP registered 27.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.11.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.20%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $30.75B and $18.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Distance from 52-week low is 59.55% and 0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 92 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 20.73% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 34.86% higher over the same period.