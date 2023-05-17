What should you know before buying stock in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is -28.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.45 and a high of $40.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.73% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.08, the stock is -9.65% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -27.18% off its SMA200. HIW registered -48.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.79.

The stock witnessed a -14.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.91%, and is -7.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $835.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.19 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.24% and -50.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Highwoods Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.29M, and float is at 103.68M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klinck Theodore J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $99065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Maiorana Brendan C (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $27.21 per share for $40813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39254.0 shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Klinck Theodore J (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 246,445 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 11.11% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -15.22% lower over the same period. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -68.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.