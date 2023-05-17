What should you know before buying stock in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 4.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $307.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.2%.

Currently trading at $295.12, the stock is -0.02% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 27.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.55.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.44%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 4926 employees, a market worth around $16.31B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.57 and Fwd P/E is 22.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.20% and -21.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.22M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 5.43%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $300.86 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $307.81 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $316.57 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 139,068 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 15.15% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -29.16% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -12.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.