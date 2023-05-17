Why Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -13.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.50 and a high of $52.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.07% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 6.52% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.13, the stock is -3.98% and -4.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -10.02% off its SMA200. WTRG registered -9.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.79.

The stock witnessed a -5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.35%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 3187 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.17 and Fwd P/E is 20.32. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.83% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.19M, and float is at 261.87M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Franklin Chris,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Franklin Chris bought 37,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $40.70 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37245.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Ruff Ellen T (Director) sold a total of 8,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $47.96 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26972.0 shares of the WTRG stock.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is trading -1.22% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 15.09% higher over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is 5.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.