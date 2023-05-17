Why Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -23.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.67 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $26.63, the stock is -5.82% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. FLR registered -2.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.82%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $14.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.86% and -30.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.90M with Short Float at 12.26%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breuer James R,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $37.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41742.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 37.21% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -45.53% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 50.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.