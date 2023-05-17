Why should you keep an eye on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN)?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) is 13.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $67.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $65.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04%.

Currently trading at $64.67, the stock is 2.63% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 13.78% off its SMA200. FBIN registered 8.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.46.

The stock witnessed a 9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.55%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has around 11236 employees, a market worth around $8.21B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Distance from 52-week low is 42.91% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.80M, and float is at 126.22M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -7.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.