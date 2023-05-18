A peek at Guardant Health Inc. (GH): Who has invested in It?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 6.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.67 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.72% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.05, the stock is 20.72% and 17.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -24.75% off its SMA200. GH registered -17.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.05.

The stock witnessed a 18.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $482.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.54% and -53.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.66M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 6.55%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eltoukhy Helmy, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $26.15 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 84,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $26.33 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.04 million shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Talasaz AmirAli (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $26.40 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 24,250 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).