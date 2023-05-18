A peek at ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Who has invested in It?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 4.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.07 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is 1.63% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 5.53% off its SMA200. IBN registered 29.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.32%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $80.09B and $14.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.70 and Fwd P/E is 18.38. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.56% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.49B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.48%.