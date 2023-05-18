Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 0.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.10 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $96.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.89% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -37.0% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.90, the stock is -3.00% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 1.52% off its SMA200. ED registered 0.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 14319 employees, a market worth around $33.05B and $15.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.54 and Fwd P/E is 18.35. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.79% and -6.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.80M, and float is at 345.92M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 24 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $98.47 per share for a total of $2316.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19496.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that HOGLUND ROBERT N (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 24 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $98.47 per share for $2315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44261.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) acquired 23 shares at an average price of $98.47 for $2313.0. The insider now directly holds 7,911 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -15.46% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -16.24% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -9.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.