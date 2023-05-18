Coursera Inc. (COUR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $17.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.61, the stock is 4.63% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.21% off its SMA200. COUR registered -23.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.11.

The stock witnessed a 10.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.81%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $551.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.35% and -34.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.97M, and float is at 129.04M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belsky Leah F., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Belsky Leah F. sold 16,668 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $11.61 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Coursera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Goli Shravan (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $12.01 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the COUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, HAHN KENNETH R (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 670,869 shares of Coursera Inc. (COUR).

Coursera Inc. (COUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 20.08% up over the past 12 months and Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) that is 67.24% higher over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -51.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.