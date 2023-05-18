DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Volatility At 1.59%, Should You Add A Position?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is -4.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.52 and a high of $78.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $65.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.11% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.60, the stock is -1.76% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -0.14% off its SMA200. DD registered 2.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.07%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $30.15B and $12.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is 44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.47% and -16.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.80M, and float is at 453.54M with Short Float at 2.17%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goss Michael G., the company’s Controller. SEC filings show that Goss Michael G. sold 2,374 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $65.46 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13345.0 shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that JOHNSON KRISTINA M (Director) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $74.55 per share for $33548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3115.0 shares of the DD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Brady Amy G. (Director) disposed off 376 shares at an average price of $74.49 for $28008.0. The insider now directly holds 10,773 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 17.96% up over the past 12 months.