Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Volatility At 8.57%, Should You Add A Position?

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -37.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 3.21% and -13.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -42.75% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -67.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.71.

The stock witnessed a -2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.13%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $277.42M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.82% and -75.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.26M, and float is at 230.17M with Short Float at 18.58%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bloom Paul D, the company’s CCO & CIO. SEC filings show that Bloom Paul D sold 5,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $7469.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Smull L Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.89 per share for $33409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Nurmat Alisher K (VP and Controller) disposed off 1,010 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $1770.0. The insider now directly holds 51,903 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).