Here are the top Institutional holders of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.47 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $43.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $51.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.72% off the consensus price target high of $58.72 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 2.29% higher than the price target low of $44.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.03, the stock is -3.79% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. TECK registered 14.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.79.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.45%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $22.07B and $11.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.85% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.10M, and float is at 504.87M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 2.82% up over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -8.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.