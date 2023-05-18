Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL)

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is -74.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -27.91% and -42.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -88.61% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -95.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.66.

The stock witnessed a -35.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.85%, and is -11.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.28% over the week and 22.04% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $4.59M and $48.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.47% and -97.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-136.10%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.33M, and float is at 23.31M with Short Float at 3.50%.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORD JONATHAN T MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $2653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59925.0 shares.