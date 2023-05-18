Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -14.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $99.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.58% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.9% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.25, the stock is -1.60% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. EMR registered -2.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.37%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 85500 employees, a market worth around $46.70B and $18.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 17.73. Distance from 52-week low is 13.60% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 570.90M, and float is at 565.69M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 4,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $95.86 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99591.0 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold a total of 83,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $91.07 per share for $7.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bosco Sara Yang (Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel) disposed off 10,977 shares at an average price of $91.13 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 118,205 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.06% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 77.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.