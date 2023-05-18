Hess Midstream LP (HESM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is -7.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.33 and a high of $34.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HESM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.13% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.55, the stock is -4.10% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. HESM registered -8.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.15%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 10.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.23% and -21.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 42.94M with Short Float at 9.56%.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hess Midstream LP (HESM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stein Jonathan C., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Stein Jonathan C. sold 3,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $27.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43197.0 shares.

Hess Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Gatling John A. (President and COO) sold a total of 3,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $27.38 per share for $83838.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49809.0 shares of the HESM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Stein Jonathan C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,239 shares at an average price of $28.26 for $63274.0. The insider now directly holds 39,389 shares of Hess Midstream LP (HESM).