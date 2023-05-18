Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is 9.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.33 and a high of $87.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $74.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.55%.

Currently trading at $76.60, the stock is 2.08% and -2.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 4.72% off its SMA200. MCHP registered 16.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.53.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.84%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $41.59B and $8.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.81. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.99% and -12.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 251.90% this year

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 549.20M, and float is at 538.57M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjornholt James Eric, the company’s Senior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $81.58 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30582.0 shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Johnson Karlton D (Director) sold a total of 396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $81.00 per share for $32076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 973.0 shares of the MCHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, CHAPMAN MATTHEW W (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $81.13 for $81130.0. The insider now directly holds 35,682 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) that is 10.09% higher over the past 12 months. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 13.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.