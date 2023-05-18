New Big Money Means Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 11.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $171.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $136.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -0.61% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.83, the stock is -7.07% and -12.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.20% off its SMA200. ANET registered 29.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.55.

The stock witnessed a -16.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.03%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 3612 employees, a market worth around $41.99B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.26 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.42% and -20.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.99M, and float is at 234.12M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 303 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 143 and purchases happening 160 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duda Kenneth, the company’s CTO and SVP Software Eng. SEC filings show that Duda Kenneth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $140.63 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Battles Kelly Bodnar (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $134.74 per share for $53897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2144.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, McCool John F (Chief Platform Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $145.31 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 72 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -17.13% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -1.16% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -19.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.