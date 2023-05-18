New Big Money Means Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) is 23.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROVR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 2.52% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 9.75% off its SMA200. ROVR registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$129.81.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.10%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $855.29M and $174.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.59% and -24.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.49M, and float is at 164.04M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TURNER BRENTON R., the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that TURNER BRENTON R. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Rover Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that EASTERLY AARON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 30,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $4.50 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.3 million shares of the ROVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, TURNER BRENTON R. (President & COO) disposed off 19,421 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $87394.0. The insider now directly holds 1,080,391 shares of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR).